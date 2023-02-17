Bay Area artist creates collection of original portraits honoring Black heroes

Artist George McCalman's "Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic And the Unseen" depicts Black heroes, both famous and unsung.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a collection of original portraits depicting Black heroes, both famous and unsung, who have carved an indelible mark on activism, science, politics, business, food, arts, entertainment, and more.

Each entry in "Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic And the Unseen" includes a drawing or painting by artist George McCalman, along with an essay summarizing the person's life story.

MORE: A look back at Dr. Huey P. Newton's life, legacy, and love through the eyes of his widow Fredrika

McCalman joined ABC7's Midday to chat about this inspiring project and his recent NAACP Image Awards nomination.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live