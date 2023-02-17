  • Watch Now

black history month

Bay Area artist creates collection of original portraits honoring Black heroes

Julian Glover Image
ByJulian Glover
Friday, February 17, 2023 11:04PM
Bay Area artist creates collection of portraits honoring Black heroes
Artist George McCalman's "Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic And the Unseen" depicts Black heroes, both famous and unsung.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a collection of original portraits depicting Black heroes, both famous and unsung, who have carved an indelible mark on activism, science, politics, business, food, arts, entertainment, and more.

Each entry in "Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic And the Unseen" includes a drawing or painting by artist George McCalman, along with an essay summarizing the person's life story.

McCalman joined ABC7's Midday to chat about this inspiring project and his recent NAACP Image Awards nomination.

