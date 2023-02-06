Celebrate Black History Month in Oakland with these events

Visit Oakland is sponsoring a number of events throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month in the Town! Here's what to expect.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Visit Oakland is sponsoring a number of events throughout the month of February to celebrate Black History Month in the Town!

The city of Oakland has no shortage of Black history, from the founding of the Black Panther Party, to being the birthplace of Vice President Kamala Harris.

MORE: Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more

Visit Oakland CEO Peter Gamez chatted with ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson about some of this month's upcoming events, including the 5th annual Black Joy Parade, Debbie Allen's playlist with the Oakland Symphony and the Black History walking tour.

Check out VisitOakland.com for more event details.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Black History Month here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live