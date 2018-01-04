Weather

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

Wintry weather brings many dangers for drivers, including the treacherous and often hidden black ice.

Black ice forms when the air is at or below 32 degrees and rain is falling. The cold ground temperature causes the precipitation to freeze upon impact, creating ice. Sleet and the refreezing of snow or water can also generate black ice.

Since black ice blends in with the road, it can be extremely difficult to spot. If your car thermometer is approaching freezing, be aware that black ice could be forming.

If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes. Lift your foot off of the accelerator and avoid overcorrecting your steering.



SEE ALSO: How to dig your car out of snow
EMBED More News Videos

Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweathersnowu.s. & worldwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who nearly died from COVID still hesitant to take vaccine
Facing 2020: The people who defined this year
CA's next vaccine shipment will be smaller than expected, Newsom says
Businesses pivot as Napa Co. joins Bay Area shelter order
Who can require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
When Alex Trebek's last 'Jeopardy!' episodes will air
Show More
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area moms testify on behalf of sons
Debt collectors can contact you on social media
ICU capacity drops to 0% in Southern California
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
Pandemic will shape future of work into 2021, experts say
More TOP STORIES News