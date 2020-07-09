Politics

'Black Lives Matter' to be painted in front of Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK -- The words "Black Lives Matter" will be painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower on Thursday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take part in the painting.

The project was delayed a couple times and President Donald Trump tweeted that the "sign" would denigrate Fifth Avenue, calling it a "symbol of hate."





De Blasio responded in a tweet showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

RELATED: Mike Pence declines to say 'Black Lives Matter' when pressed in interview
"Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation," the mayor said. "Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

The mayor also said a majority of the NYPD are people of color.



Artists in New York are creating more and more murals to bring positive attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It's very important and it's very important that we are able to come together, so we can come together around a singular cause," artist Dianne Smith said. "This is really important."
"Black lives ALWAYS mattered and we are trying to teach you we never had a deficit in our self-image. We had a deficit in how you would treat us," Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Mayor De Blasio has pledged to paint multiple black lives matter murals across the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkblack lives matternypdabc7ny instagramtrump towermural artspresident donald trumpmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
Vallejo PD says Sean Monterrosa was shot in back of head by officer
Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid
Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway
Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records today
Show More
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
EXCLUSIVE: Asian family speaks out after being told 'you can't be in this country'
AccuWeather forecast: Breezes back off, warming trend begins today
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Here's what could look like when Santa Rosa students head back to school
More TOP STORIES News