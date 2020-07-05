Society

Protesters take to San Jose, Oakland streets to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Instead of kicking back on Independence day, many took to the streets. Multiple protests were held across the Bay Area on Saturday.

In the East Bay, a Blackout Solidarity Protest was held at Oakland's Lake Merritt. Attendees were asked to dress all in black to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers also prepared 2,000 meals to serve for free, asking only for donations in return.

In the South Bay, artists used their talents to help San Jose stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

They painted the words "Black Lives Matter" on the road near Backesto Park, at 15th and Empire Streets in North San Jose.

The group called Saturday an "Angel-versary" in honor of Anthony Nunez who was killed by San Jose police on July 4 in 2016.

Protestors called for Mayor Sam Liccardo to redistribute funds away from the police department.
