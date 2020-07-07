race in america

2 Martinez residents charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing Black Lives Matter mural

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Martinez residents are facing multiple charges after allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the city's courthouse.

Tuesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Nichole Anderson and 53-year-old David Nelson with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime.

RELATED: Driver arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez

On Saturday, July 4, Anderson was caught on camera by a witness using black paint to cover up the mural, which was permitted by the city.

"Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct," officials said.

RELATED: 'I am deeply sorry': Couple who confronts San Francisco man for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his own property apologizes

On July 1, a local Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint the Black Lives Matter temporary mural in downtown Martinez in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, according to the district attorney.

The permit was approved by the City of Martinez and the painting was done on July 4.

WATCH: Video shows confrontation between artists, pair painting over BLM mural
EMBED More News Videos

A Black Lives Matter mural was defaced in Martinez Saturday and now police are investigating.This video shows a confrontation between the artists and the pair painting over the mural

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
martinezarrestblack lives matterhate crimemural artsrace in americainvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Fliers targeting BLM supporters found on sidewalk in Martinez, police say
DRONEVIEW: New mural encouraging inclusivity painted on Oakland street
NJ artist spreads positive messages through his art
RACE IN AMERICA
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
Black Lives Matter murals raise awareness in Downtown San Jose
Officials investigate report of assault on Black man in Indiana
Columbus, Queen Isabella statue removed from Calif. State Capitol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Viral chart shows COVID-19 risks, but is it accurate?
Mayor Breed, family of 6-year-old who was killed in July 4th shooting speaks out
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
SF-based Levi's to cut 700 office jobs due to virus-related slump
SF delays reopening outdoor bars, indoor restaurants
Show More
East Bay brush fire prompts evacuations
When will CA enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Only 2 CA counties can't join Phase 3
Coronavirus updates: Contra Costa Co. updates face covering guidelines
Lawsuit filed against Trump over CARES Act education funding
More TOP STORIES News