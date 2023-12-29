NJ Sen. Bob Menendez's bid to delay criminal trial rejected by judge

NEW JERSEY -- A federal judge in New York on Thursday rejected an attempt by Sen. Bob Menendez to delay his criminal trial to July.

Menendez, who is charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt and other offenses, is scheduled to stand trial in May and sought a two-month delay to account for what his lawyers described as voluminous evidence that required more time to examine.

Judge Sidney Stein found the argument unpersuasive.

"The fact that discovery has been voluminous is consistent with the parties' stated expectations on October 2 and does not justify a two-month adjournment of the schedule," Stein said. "In fact, the volume of discovery material is less than defendants were concerned it was when they sought the adjournment on December 20."

Four defendants, including Menendez, have pleaded not guilty to a bribery conspiracy charge that alleges that Menendez and his wife accepted bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who wanted the senator's help and influence over foreign affairs.

The senator, his wife and a third defendant have also pleaded not guilty to a charge that they conspired to utilize the senator as an agent of the Egyptian government even though he was prohibited from doing so as a member of Congress.

The trial is set for May 6.