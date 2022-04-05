Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Rydell, singer known for 'Wildwood Days,' dies at 79

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer and Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday at Jefferson Hospital, Action News has learned.

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.

Rydell also appeared in the movie 'Bye, Bye, Birdie' with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963.

The music legend was 79.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA lawmakers detail package of bills to end gun violence
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
Disturbing attack on Daly City grandfather caught on camera
SF woman rebooked on flight that didn't exist after cancellation
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Wedding dress stolen in violent Oakland carjacking
SF small businesses see more revenue as workers return to office
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Union Square billboard calls out SF's 'open-air drug market'
More TOP STORIES News