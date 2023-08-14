Body found in duffel bag at Golden Gate Park near Outside Lands music festival, SF Standard reports

A female's body was found inside a duffle bag at Golden Gate Park Sunday evening, according our media partners at the San Francisco Standard.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A female's body was found inside a duffle bag at Golden Gate Park Sunday evening, according our media partners at the San Francisco Standard.

Police are on scene on Fulton Street near 22nd Avenue on the north side of the park.

A dog walker made the discovery and called police.

The area is now an active crime scene. This is not far from where the three-day Outside Lands Music Festival just wrapped up a few hours before.

