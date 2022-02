Body found near Muir Beach identified as missing San Francisco fisherman, fiancée confirms

EMBED >More News Videos One of three fishermen is still missing after waves pulled him into the waters at Muir Beach in Marin County. His cousin describes trying to save him.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The body found near Muir Beach Friday has been identified as Jose Padilla, San Francisco fisherman who was swept into the ocean Monday, his fiancé confirmed on social media Padilla was one of three men fishing on the rocks below the overlook when they were knocked into the water by a wave.Two of the men who were rescued had to let Padilla go because the waves were just too strong.The Coast Guard, National Park Service, and numerous local agencies searched from air, water and land, but had no luck in finding Jose.By Tuesday, the search turned into a recovery operation Padilla's 29th birthday was on Wednesday.His fiancé says he moved to San Francisco from Honduras when he was 15-years old and was studying Biotechnology at City College of San Francisco. A donation page was set up to help with funeral and memorial expenses.