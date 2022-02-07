water rescue

2 rescued at Muir Beach as search continues for another, authorities say

Search and rescue operation underway at Muir Beach

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A search and rescue operation is underway at Muir Beach Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Golden Gate National Park Service says two people have been brought to shore by a CHP helicopter while one other is being searched for. They say the three are fishermen from San Francisco who hiked to the water from Muir Beach Outlook.

National Park Service, Marin County Fire and Southern Marin Fire as well as U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the rescue efforts.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.



