2 rescued at Muir Beach as search continues for another, authorities say

The missing man is one of three fishermen who hiked to water from #MuirBeachOverlook (shown here). Two of the men were rescued unharmed via CHP helicopter. The trio are from San Francisco.



The search for the missing man remains ongoing. Stay away Muir Beach Overlook/Muir Beach pic.twitter.com/TSfLT4tiGd — Golden Gate NPS - Alerts (@GGNRANPSAlerts) February 7, 2022

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A search and rescue operation is underway at Muir Beach Monday afternoon, according to authorities.Golden Gate National Park Service says two people have been brought to shore by a CHP helicopter while one other is being searched for. They say the three are fishermen from San Francisco who hiked to the water from Muir Beach Outlook.National Park Service, Marin County Fire and Southern Marin Fire as well as U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the rescue efforts.Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.