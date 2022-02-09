Coast Guard ends search along Muir Beach for missing San Francisco fisherman

Jose Padilla's fiance shared pictures of him with us.
She says he moved to San Francisco from Honduras when he was 15-years old and was studying Biotechnology at City College of San Francisco..
Wednesday, Feb. 10 would be his 29th birthday.
He was with two other men fishing on the rocks on Monday, when a wave knocked them into the water.
The two men were rescued. One of them was his cousin.
The Coast Guard was out searching for Padilla Tuesday morning, but called it off.