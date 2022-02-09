water rescue

Coast Guard ends search along Muir Beach for missing San Francisco fisherman

Search for missing SF fisherman halted at Muir Beach

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search for a fisherman swept into the ocean at Muir Beach in Marin County Monday has turned into a recovery operation.

Jose Padilla's fiance shared pictures of him with us.

She says he moved to San Francisco from Honduras when he was 15-years old and was studying Biotechnology at City College of San Francisco..

RELATED: Rescued fisherman recounts trying to save his cousin who is still missing near Muir Beach
One of three fishermen is still missing after waves pulled him into the waters at Muir Beach in Marin County. His cousin describes trying to save him.



Wednesday, Feb. 10 would be his 29th birthday.

He was with two other men fishing on the rocks on Monday, when a wave knocked them into the water.

The two men were rescued. One of them was his cousin.

The Coast Guard was out searching for Padilla Tuesday morning, but called it off.



