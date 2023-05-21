Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered in the waters at Pier 33 in San Francisco.

Body recovered from waters at San Francisco pier, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered in the waters at Pier 33 in San Francisco.

A screenshot from Google shows a map of where Pier 33 in San Francisco is located. Google Maps

At approximately 12:23 p.m., SFPD officers responded to the area of Pier 22, where the fire department confirms the body was relocated for examination.

Medics were summoned to assist with the incident and declared the person deceased. No other information about the victim is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live