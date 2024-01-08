Boeing 737-9 aircraft to remain grounded until 'enhanced inspections' are complete, FAA says

An ABC7 News producer is one of many whose Bay Area flight was impacted

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than 170 of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets are grounded after part of an Ontario-bound Alaska Airlines plane fell off mid-flight.

On Monday, hundreds of flights had been cancelled by Alaska Airlines and United Airlines nationwide, including more than 50 cancellations at San Francisco International Airport.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 's "door plug," which fell off after takeoff, was been found late Sunday night.

The NTSB says a teacher in Portland, Oregon found it in his backyard.

It left a huge hole in the fuselage, forcing an emergency landing on Friday with more than 100 passengers and crew on board.

The FAA has grounded more than 170 planes in the 737 MAX 9 fleet and that's having a big impact for travelers nationwide Monday morning.

RELATED: Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers a blowout

Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft after a window blew during a flight, forcing an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon.

The FAA said Monday morning the inspections needed to get certain grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9s back in the air.

The agency saying: "Boeing 737-9 aircraft will remain grounded until operators complete enhanced inspections which include both left and right cabin door exit plugs, door components, and fasteners."

RELATED: Missing door plug that blew off Alaska Airlines flight found in Portland backyard

A Portland teacher found the missing door plug from the Alaska Airlines flight in his backyard.

"Especially considering, since the plane is going to be a 737 MAX 9, we were concerned about it being changed," Bryce Forney, a Pleasant Hill resident said.

Forney, a Pleasant Hill resident says, he was surprised to wake up to only a one hour delay on his family's flight to Orlando, even after learning they would be boarding a 737 MAX 9.

"But I appreciate that Alaska and some other airlines took some of them out of service to do inspections," he said. "That seems like the right, cautious approach, better than waiting and finding out something might go wrong."

RELATED: 'Very frustrating': Bay Area travelers see more cancelations from Boeing 737 MAX 9 groundings

Bay Area airports were still seeing delays and cancellations Sunday after the FAA grounded nearly 200 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes.

Still, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines, two major operators of the Boeing 737 MAX 9, are cancelling a combined 342 flights on Monday.

"Yesterday, I checked and I saw that my connecting flight from Houston to San Francisco was the 737 MAX and I wasn't sure whether to be concerned or not, it didn't show cancelled," Juan Carlos Guerrero, an ABC7 News producer/ and reporter said.

Guerrero got stuck in Houston after United abruptly cancelled his connecting flight back to SFO from Buenos Aires.

Now, with a rebooked added stop in Palm Springs, he says he's expecting to land at least eight hours later than planned.

"Of course, I'd rather be home right now but at the same time, I'd rather be on a plane that's safe. I don't want to be sucked out mid-air or anything like that so if I have to be here a little longer to make sure I get home safe, that's fine," he said.

Alaska Airlines said on Sunday, their teams are prepared and ready to perform the required inspections of the mid-exit door plugs on these planes.

However, United Airlines said Monday afternoon that it has found loose bolts during inspections of its 737 MAX 9 fleet. The airline did not say how many planes had loose bolts.

"Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug - for example, bolts that needed additional tightening. These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service."

United Airlines said it has canceled 200 MAX 9 flights and expect significant cancellations on Tuesday as well.

"We have been able to operate some planned flights by switching to other aircraft types, avoiding about 30 cancellations each on Monday and Tuesday."

