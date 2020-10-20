wedding

Couple hosts wedding on the US-Canada border so friends, family can attend

Calais, Maine (KGO) -- A Canadian couple did not let closed borders deny their friends in the United States the joy of seeing them tie the knot.

Their creative solution to the obstacle was to hold their wedding on the border.

They got married on a pier in the province of New Brunswick, right across the river from Maine.

The couple invited 50 guests for an outdoor ceremony on the Canadian side. 15 other friends were able to see the action from across the river on the U.S. side.

The couples' grandparents saw the ceremony from a boat in the water.

The border closure agreement between the U.S. and Canada was set to expire Wednesday, but was extended until at least November 21 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern for the way the Unites States is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. It applies to all non-essential travel and is based on advice from public health officials.
