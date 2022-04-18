evacuation

Boston airport evacuation order issued over potentially suspicious item

Boston, Massachusetts TSA determined it was battered PlayStation
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Boston airport evacuated over potentially suspicious item

BOSTON -- A video game console briefly disrupted holiday weekend travel at Boston's Logan international Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

RELATED: Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage: 'The summer will be chaos'

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

The much-reduced airline industry has been struggling to cope with renewed demand as COVID cases ease across the country and the globe.

Countries on both sides of the Atlantic are seeing a slew of canceled flights due to lack of crew, long lines at airports thanks to understaffing, CNN has reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsevacuationu.s. & worldsuspicious object
EVACUATION
Massive fire at Salinas food processing plant contained
East Bay man arrested for bomb-making materials, device
Overturned fuel truck leaks gas on I-680, prompting evacuation orders
2 in custody after security incident at LAX prompts ground stop
TOP STORIES
Gay couple, their kids verbally assaulted by CA Amtrak passenger
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Tax Day 2022: An extension may be better than rushing a return
Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
SF neighborhood gets served a unique Easter Sunday meal
Bay Area celebrates Easter Sunday as events, activities return
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Show More
Teen goes after home intruder with steak knives
Permit required for SF street vendors next month
5,000 Stanford nurses could lose health benefits if they strike
Stolen tractor used in attempt to steal ATM in Brentwood: Police
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches spy satellites for a second time
More TOP STORIES News