2 historic UC Botanical Garden at Berkeley trees damaged from Tuesday's powerful wind storm

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two historic trees were damaged after Tuesday's wind storm, according to officials at the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley.

Officials say a Coast Redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) and California Buckeye (Aesculus californica) were damaged.

Botanical Garden officials say the damage occurred around 4:30 p.m. on March 21 when staff heard a loud crash during the high wind event.

In a statement to ABC7 News, it wrote in part:

"...decades of care and nurturing of some of the Garden's treasures had been destroyed. Not only had one entire leader sheared off the tree, but the top of one of the others had blown out, landing a considerable distance away, towards Strawberry Creek, knocking the timber bamboo askew."

Officials with the botanical gardens say crews are assessing the damage, including assessing other damaged plants, and see if any of the plants are salvageable.

As of Saturday, the garden is open, but the immediate area of where the damage occurred is closed off to visitors for safety reasons

