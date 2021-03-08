Health & Fitness

12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Eyewitness News
SCARSDALE, New York -- A young boy in New York is helping hundreds of senior citizens set up vaccine appointments.

Sam Keusch, 12, and his dad noticed a growing number of older people who needed a little help navigating the internet to sign up for vaccines.

"A lot of seniors are living their life in fear and really afraid of COVID, and with the vaccine then they can finally live their life without so much fear," Keusch said.

Keusch initially started helping family friends. His neighbors started spreading the word and eventually he had a huge list of seniors who wanted his help.

This led Keusch to start a website called 'Vaccine Helper.' Once someone reaches out to him, he can get them signed up within 24 hours.

Keusch hopes to expand his effort to help even more seniors as well as people of color in hard-hit communities.
