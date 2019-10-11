Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes

MESA, Arizona -- A school bus driver in Arizona reportedly admitted to slamming his brakes out of anger, sending a boy flying into a windshield.

KTVK reported Jamie Tellez, 50, was arrested after a boy went home with injuries suffered from the incident.

An onboard camera recorded the reported incident in Mesa, Arizona, capturing the driver, believed to be Tellez, screaming at another boy who had thrown trash at the front of the bus.

The driver then slams his brakes and sends a boy who was standing in the aisle towards the front flying into the windshield, which, court documents stated, was cracked from the impact.

The driver is then seen grabbing the boy off the floor and flinging the child behind him.

In the video, the driver is heard screaming at the boy and threatening him.

"I'm going to (expletive) knock the (expletive) out of you," court records stated the driver saying.

Shortly later, the boys were let off the bus at their stop without further incident.

According to police, the boy who got tossed and later grabbed by the driver suffered head and hip injuries. Detectives interviewed Tellez, who police say admitted to the abrupt braking.

Tellez was charged on counts of child abuse, threatening, reckless driving and endangerment. He was released from Maricopa County Jail on his own recognizance but was ordered to wear a monitoring device.

The TV station reported Tellez was placed on unpaid leave and "recommended for termination" by Mesa Public Schools.

SEE ALSO:

'I'm totally crazy': Wash. police release video from inside school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Washington state have released video from inside a school bus that they said was being driven by a drunk driver earlier this month.



Dash-cam video catches HISD school bus driver acting recklessly
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a school bus speeding around stopped traffic using the emergency lane

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild abusebuschild injuredcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camerachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal freeway shut down by rapidly growing brush fire threatening homes, power lines
PG&E CEO apologizes for outages, restoration continues
Blackouts may cost state $2.6 billion, I-Team investigates
PG&E says more than half of customers so far restored after outages
PG&E Power Outage: Is the power on? Add to this restoration map
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Dr. Jane Goodall honored at Walt Disney Family Museum in SF
Show More
Power outages cause trouble for Oakland Zoo
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
PG&E workers and families plead for compassion amidst power outages
Millions of crickets swamp city amid 'perfect storm' of weather conditions
'Plan better, do better': Woman with spina bifida has message for PG&E
More TOP STORIES News