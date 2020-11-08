Politics

Police, protesters clash in Brentwood, 2nd night of tension after man hanged effigy from noose

By
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Protesters were met with heavy police presence on Friday night, outside the home of a Brentwood resident.

Eric Harvey has been identified as the Brentwood resident and President Donald Trump supporter who hanged an effigy from his roof, earlier this week.

RELATED: 'Brentwood is not racist!' Protesters rally after man hangs dummy with Biden sign from noose
EMBED More News Videos

There is outrage Thursday night in the community of Brentwood as a man by the name of Eric Harvey hung a dummy from a noose off of his roof. Black Lives Matter advocates showed up at the house to protest.



Before being taken down on Thursday, the dummy wore a sign that read, "Sleepy Joe (Cheater)."

On Friday, a planned protest led to tense moments that at one point turned physical between Brentwood Police officers and protesters.

About 100 people showed up for the march that was meant to bring attention to what they describe as "blatant racism."

"We are not okay with the idea of anyone being hung from a noose because it portrays racism," Community Activist Shagoofa Khan told ABC7 News.

The homeowner said he was upset about what happened Wednesday night with the presidential voting count.

RELATED: Joe Biden set to be president: Notable reactions from America, world

Earlier Friday, Sky7 was overhead as the group first gathered at Brentwood City Park.

The crowd later marched to police headquarters and opened the floor to those with any criticism of the city's officers.

The protesters then continued to Harvey's home.

"This is not okay, having someone being hung-whoever he is, or whoever he or she or whatever prop they're using- being hung is not okay because it brings a lot of trauma to the BIPOC, the people of color," Khan shared.

ABC7 News captured Brentwood businesses boarding up their storefronts, anticipating crowds.

This is an action Khan didn't feel was necessary.

"We're not here to riot. We are not here to break anything. We are here to just bring awareness," she explained. "And Brentwood, unfortunately, is a city that has not protested enough -- for not only the Black Lives Matter movement, but there are so many racial inequities within the city council, within the educational system, alongside the police department."

RELATED: Here's Melanie Morgan's warning for what comes next after Biden set to become president
EMBED More News Videos

Bay Area conservative columnist Melanie Morgan has a warning for what comes next after President Trump's projected 2020 presidential loss to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



Regarding Harvey, Brentwood Police said that according to the DA's office, a crime was not committed. However, the department has forwarded the case to the Secret Service.

Regarding the heavy police presence on Friday, PD said with any protest, they preplan and add additional staffing.

Lt. Walter O'Grodnick said the California Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control on Sellers Ave. and Brentwood Blvd .for a short period, while protesters moved south on Brentwood Blvd. towards the police department.

He said the Multi-Agency Mobile Field Force (MAMFF) assisted with the protest.

Lt. O'Grodnick confirmed one protester was arrested for battery on an officer, adding others threw objects at the officers.

He said no one was seriously injured.

"We support those who protest peacefully, but will not tolerate destructive or combative behavior," O'Grodnick shared.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbrentwooddonald trumpblack lives matterprotestfreedom of speechjoe bidenpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden addresses nation
'Character matters': Watch Van Jones' tearful reaction to Biden win
Bay Area celebrates news that Biden is president-elect
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Watch Joe Biden's full acceptance speech
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
Watch Kamala Harris' full acceptance speech
Show More
VIDEO: Trump supporter says 'this is far from over'
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Black leaders greet Biden win, pledge to push for equality
How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win
LeBron James says he'll attend White House after Biden's apparent win
More TOP STORIES News