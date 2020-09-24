race in america

Several Breonna Taylor rallies, protests planned throughout Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Several Bay Area rallies have been planned following the Kentucky grand jury decision that has brought no criminal charges against Louisville police directly related to the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor's neighbors' homes. Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves.

RELATED: 'I respect the righteous rage': Oakland mayor says city is prepared for Breonna Taylor protests

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who bursted into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

Protesters began marching in Louisville immediately after the charges were announced. Many people were expressing anger and frustration that the grand jury did not do more.

RELATED: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

Here's are some rallies planned across the Bay Area:





AP contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseoaklandrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 officer shot, unclear if tied to protests: Louisville police
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Triple-digit heat wave heading to Bay Area
Oakland prepared for potential Breonna Taylor protests, mayor says
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight Central California wildfire
Dog rescued after stranded 120 feet above Mississippi River
Show More
Breonna Taylor case: What is wanton endangerment?
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Berkeley bans junk food at grocery store checkout aisles
GOP Senate report on Biden son alleges conflict of interest
Ginsburg lies in repose at Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News