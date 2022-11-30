Transportation officials consider plan for commuters to pay tolls on busy Bay Area freeways

A plan being considered by transportation officials could have Bay Area commuters paying a toll not only at bridges but also busy freeways.

Transportation officials are considering the proposal as part of an effort to ease traffic congestion and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials say congestion is mounting, partly because they've kept the user price of driving on freeways down.

Officials are considering the Plan Bay Area 2050, a joint project between the MTC and Association of Bay Area Governments.

The plan includes transportation strategies, one of them being charging drivers per-mile on some congested freeway corridors where there are transit alternatives. There would be discounts for carpoolers, low-income residents and off-peak travel.

During a presentation earlier this month, officials argued it is no longer feasible to keep widening freeways to meet demand.

"The concept of tolling is similar to the way electric companies charge more when we consume power during certain hours of the day," said Alex Eisenhart, of the MTC, during the November 17 presentation, which was supposed to contain the same information presented Tuesday evening.

Officials mentioned they recognized pricing presents serious equity concerns for those who have no choice but to drive. They also brought up concerns that other corridors that don't charge would be congested.

It would cost $1 billion to implement the plan. This is still a proposal and not a done deal. There have been no suggestions for how much the tolls would cost.

