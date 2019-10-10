Brisbane Fire: 3-alarm brush fire erupts on San Bruno Mountain

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3-alarm brush fire has burned at least 5 acres in Brisbane on San Bruno Mountain. It is 30 percent contained, according to the city of Brisbane.The blaze started near a transmission line, but there is no word on how it originated. The fire is burning mainly grass and vegetation at this time.Voluntary evacuations have been issued for Firth Park on the streets of Humboldt, Kings, Margaret, Paul, and San Mateo.Winds are gusting at about 24-35 mph in the area, according to Meteorologist Mike Nicco.Cal Fire is battling the blaze with airdrops from planes and helicopters. Firefighters are fighting flames from trucks on the ground.