SF 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoes successful surgery on right elbow, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has undergone successful surgery on his right elbow, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports the surgery on Purdy's ruptured ulnar collateral ligament involved an internal brace, as the team had hoped.

That means Purdy should be able to start throwing again in about three months, and he could be cleared to play in six months.

That would put his return at about week one of the regular season.

