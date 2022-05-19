Society

Buffalo shooting: Bay Area communities hold vigils remembering victims of racist attack

"Racism infects everything we do unless we make a conscious effort to not do it"
By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area communities remember victims of Buffalo mass shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Days after a mass shooting in Buffalo killed 10 people, events of remembrance have taken place around the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, a vigil focusing on healing was held in Oakland.

"Various types of healing, from music to energy healing to prayer," said its organizer, Cat Brooks.

Brooks says while she wanted to honor those who lost their lives over the weekend, Wednesday night's gathering was also about recognizing the pain incidents like these can inflict on communities of color.

VIDEO: Buffalo grocery store where 10 were killed in racist shooting is only supermarket for miles
EMBED More News Videos

Em Nguyen reports on the latest investigation into the Buffalo supermarket shooting



"Trauma is one of the largest causers of chaos in our community, and also one of the largest inhibitors of folks being able to struggle for liberation," she said.

Similar events were also held in San Francisco.

On the steps of city hall, both political and religious leaders gathered to rally against violence, racism and hatred.

"We are here to stand and say, no man or woman is an island to himself or herself. Each of us is a part of mankind and humankind," said Rev. Amos Brown.

VIDEO: Experts call for better tech regulation after America's violent weekend fueled by extremism
EMBED More News Videos

Experts say there's a need for better tech and social media regulation in order to prevent future extremist attacks in the U.S.



There, they called on all of us to do more to combat biases in our own lives and communities.

"Racism infects everything we do unless we make a conscious effort to not do it," said Rev. Arnold Townsend.

And reminded people that the only way to overcome hatred is by remaining united.

"If we come together and stay together, we will conquer this violence of hate and racism," Rev. Brown said.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandvictimshate crimemass shootingracismvigilshootingu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: SF firefighter charged in other firefighter's beating
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police, CHP investigating shooting near I-580 in Oakland
Davante Adams' cousin killed in shooting at busy Bay Area park
Curry's 21 points, 12 boards lead Warriors in Game 1, 112-87
EXCLUSIVE: Doctor explains why Bay Area is CA's COVID hotspot
Federal agency probing SoCal Tesla crash that killed 3
Show More
Body of woman killed nearly 18 years ago found in Oakland
Here are the latest attractions, rides at Disney Parks
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Brandi Chastain reacts to US Soccer's historic equal pay deal
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
More TOP STORIES News