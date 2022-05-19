Buffalo shooting: Bay Area communities hold vigils remembering victims of racist attack

On Wednesday, a vigil focusing on healing was held in Oakland.
"Various types of healing, from music to energy healing to prayer," said its organizer, Cat Brooks.
Brooks says while she wanted to honor those who lost their lives over the weekend, Wednesday night's gathering was also about recognizing the pain incidents like these can inflict on communities of color.
VIDEO: Buffalo grocery store where 10 were killed in racist shooting is only supermarket for miles
"Trauma is one of the largest causers of chaos in our community, and also one of the largest inhibitors of folks being able to struggle for liberation," she said.
Similar events were also held in San Francisco.
On the steps of city hall, both political and religious leaders gathered to rally against violence, racism and hatred.
"We are here to stand and say, no man or woman is an island to himself or herself. Each of us is a part of mankind and humankind," said Rev. Amos Brown.
VIDEO: Experts call for better tech regulation after America's violent weekend fueled by extremism
There, they called on all of us to do more to combat biases in our own lives and communities.
"Racism infects everything we do unless we make a conscious effort to not do it," said Rev. Arnold Townsend.
And reminded people that the only way to overcome hatred is by remaining united.
"If we come together and stay together, we will conquer this violence of hate and racism," Rev. Brown said.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live