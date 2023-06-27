15,000 bees removed from Burlingame tree, relocated to local farm

Caltrans partnered with beekeepers to remove a hive with about 15,000 bees in a eucalyptus tree along El Camino Real at Hillside Drive.

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- Caltrans partnered with beekeepers to complete a tree removal project in Burlingame.

Caltrans officials say a hive, with about 15,000 bees was found in a eucalyptus tree along El Camino Real at Hillside Drive.

Some trees had to be cut down after the winter storms damaged them.

VIDEO: San Jose neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population

Crews were working on the trees Monday while bee experts relocated the hive.

Beekeepers say it's been a tough job trying to remove the bees from the trees so far.

"In this case where it's way too big, what we do is come the day before, and we seal up the tree... Unfortunately, it didn't work on this job," said beekeeper Raymond Wolfgramm.

El Camino Real was closed between Hillside Drive and Mills Avenue until around 5 p.m. Monday while crews wrapped up.

All the bees are being relocated to a local farm.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live