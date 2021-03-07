Bay Area dry cleaners devastated by COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Cleaners Association, a trade group representing 1800 businesses across the country, estimates that about one in six dry cleaners has gone out of business nationwide.In the Bay Area, every neighborhood has a cleaning service that shut down without ceremony, leaving nothing more of their past than a sign on the door.Watch the video in the player above to learn about a very simple way you can support your dry cleaners, and what kind of items you can bring in for cleaning.