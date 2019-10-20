chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A announces its closing first United Kingdom restaurant 9 days after opening

UNITED KINGDOM (KGO) -- Chick-fil-A has announced it will be closing its first restaurant in the United Kingdom within six months, nine days after it opened.

This comes after an LGBTQ group held protests outside the brand-new restaurant inside a mall in Reading.

The demonstrators were denouncing the company's opposition to same-sex marriage.

A mall spokesperson said Chick-fil-A would not be allowed to stay beyond its initial "six month pilot period."

That same spokesperson said it is the "right thing to do."

