7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Fire insurance help, King Bio recall warning, JetBlue changing frequent flier plan

A firefighter is seen during a wildfire in Castro Valley, Calif. on Sunday, August 26, 2018. (Alameda County Fire Department)

By
Lawmakers looking into ways to help fire victims get insurance

Lawmakers are trying to find a way to make insurance more available to wildfire victims.

State Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones joined a panel of experts in Sacramento to discuss the problem Tuesday.

One proposal would make insurance available even after a fire has struck the area.

A proposed Senate bill would place a one-year ban on insurance companies being able to cancel policies if the homeowner lives in a county with a declared state of emergency.

FDA warns about King Bio recall

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a major recall of King Bio products that may have microbial contamination.

More than 80 water-based products from King Bio are under recall, including medicines for children and pets.

Microbes that may be in the products could increase your chance for infection, and could be life-threatening. King Bio has no reports of injury so far.

The kids' medicines include treatments for Candida, teething, sore throat and tonsils, and appetite loss, among others.

Adult medicines under recall include those for arthritis, acne, allergies, stress, and a host of other issues.

King Bio also makes formulas to treat urinary and digestive health issues in pets.

If you have any of these products, stop using them immediately and contact King Bio for a return or replacement.

You can find the full list of recalled products here.

JetBlue changing frequent flier program

One day after announcing higher fees to check luggage, JetBlue also plans to revamp its frequent flier program.

Known as TrueBlue, the program will soon allow members to pool their points and share with up to seven other people.

JetBlue says Badges are going away in the "refreshed" program. Badges are awarded for customer activity, and can be used to get bonuses. JetBlue says the badges will eventually come back, but no timeline has been announced.

JetBlue also announced a partnership with Chase Ultimate Points to transfer points between the two programs.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernswildfireinsurancerecalljetblue
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Consumer Catch-up: Ground beef recall, JetBlue raising fees
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF
Consumer Reports helps you find the right generator for your home
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Jobs report: Software tops recruitment in SF this month, but electronics is highest in satisfaction
Consumer Catch-up: Ground beef recall, JetBlue raising fees
Andronico's to take over Outer Richmond's former Fresh & Easy space
Orson's Belly to debut 'Paper Moon,' an artisan and handicrafts pop-up
More Business
Top Stories
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Show More
Lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides
More News