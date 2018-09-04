Governor considering health bills
A handful of bills on the governor's desk would make state changes to some federal health insurance laws.
One measure would ban so-called "junk insurance," or short-term insurance plans. Another would ban a requirement for low-income workers on Medi-Cal from being required to work as a condition of coverage.
The federal changes would allow companies to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.
Healthcare advocates in California say the bills would mean fewer uninsured or under-insured Californians.
Nissan recalls faulty ignition switches
Nissan is recalling 153,047 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because of bad ignition switches that could eventually wear out. Consumer Reports says the ignition could then turn off while the car is in motion.
The recall impacts several 2017 and 2018 models, including Juke, Frontier, Sentra, Versa, and some Nissan vans.
The ignition switch may only work for about 6 years before failing.
Nissan plans to notify vehicle owners by mid-October.
You can enter your vehicle's VIN to check for any recalls here.
Mercedes announces all-electric SUV
Mercedes-Benz is ramping up its electric lineup, with the announcement of an all-electric SUV.
The EQC has an expected range of 279 miles, or 450 kilometers, per charge. It will also have two motors, one in front and one in back.
No word how much the new vehicle will cost. It's expected to be available by 2020.
"Shoulder season" means cheaper travel
Now is the time to travel if you're looking to save on expenses.
So-called "shoulder season" runs from September to November. It spans the months where most children are back in school, and before the holiday season rush.
Travelzoo says hotels and flights can be up to 30 percent less expensive during these months.
On the list of best places to visit this time of year: Hawaii, Australia, and Costa Rica.
It may also be a great time to have friends and family visit you here in the Bay Area, as the weather gets nicer the next couple of months.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Consumer Catch-up: Health insurance bills, Nissan recall, all-electric Mercedes SUV, travel "shoulder season"
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News