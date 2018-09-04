7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Health insurance bills, Nissan recall, all-electric Mercedes SUV, travel "shoulder season"

(WTVD)

By
Governor considering health bills

A handful of bills on the governor's desk would make state changes to some federal health insurance laws.

One measure would ban so-called "junk insurance," or short-term insurance plans. Another would ban a requirement for low-income workers on Medi-Cal from being required to work as a condition of coverage.

The federal changes would allow companies to deny coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

Healthcare advocates in California say the bills would mean fewer uninsured or under-insured Californians.

Nissan recalls faulty ignition switches

Nissan is recalling 153,047 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because of bad ignition switches that could eventually wear out. Consumer Reports says the ignition could then turn off while the car is in motion.

The recall impacts several 2017 and 2018 models, including Juke, Frontier, Sentra, Versa, and some Nissan vans.

The ignition switch may only work for about 6 years before failing.

Nissan plans to notify vehicle owners by mid-October.

You can enter your vehicle's VIN to check for any recalls here.

Mercedes announces all-electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz is ramping up its electric lineup, with the announcement of an all-electric SUV.

The EQC has an expected range of 279 miles, or 450 kilometers, per charge. It will also have two motors, one in front and one in back.

No word how much the new vehicle will cost. It's expected to be available by 2020.

"Shoulder season" means cheaper travel

Now is the time to travel if you're looking to save on expenses.

So-called "shoulder season" runs from September to November. It spans the months where most children are back in school, and before the holiday season rush.

Travelzoo says hotels and flights can be up to 30 percent less expensive during these months.

On the list of best places to visit this time of year: Hawaii, Australia, and Costa Rica.

It may also be a great time to have friends and family visit you here in the Bay Area, as the weather gets nicer the next couple of months.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsinsurancerecallnissanmercedes-benztraveltravel tips
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Potential downfalls to picking up side jobs for extra cash
Potential tree danger to Oakland home and school removed, concern remains
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
Consumer Catch-up: Generic Singulair recalled, United ups bag fees
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
Soon-Shiong's Verity Health System files for bankruptcy
Consumer Catch-up: Generic Singulair recalled, United ups bag fees
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
More Business
Top Stories
One person killed in small plane crash near Palo Alto Airport
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
No backlash at San Leandro Nike store after Kaepernick ad released
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
Colorado River boat crash death toll rises to 2
LA County DA: No charges filed against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
Amazon is 2nd publicly traded US company to reach $1 trillion in market value
Show More
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
BART recovering from delays on Richmond Line
Bill would require publicly traded companies in CA to hire more women on boards
102-year-old takes on San Diego firefighter in ping-pong, dominates
Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
More News