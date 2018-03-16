BUSINESS

Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot

EMBED </>More Videos

If you know Mill Valley, then you may also have visited its venerable Depot Café and Bookstore in the town square. After a modest demonstration Friday, the place is also a community lightening rod. (KGO-TV)

By
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
In Mill Valley, locals are worried about big plans to change a classic cafe that's also an important cultural space.

It's owned by the city but run by a popular restaurateur, who says he has the community's best intentions at heart.

If you know Mill Valley, then you may also have visited its venerable Depot Café and Bookstore in the town square.

"It's a place to hang out," said retired teacher Barbara MacDonald as she sat inside with friends.

After a modest demonstration Friday, the place is also a community lightening rod.

Restaurateur Paul Lazzareschi bought the business almost two years ago. He has plans to improve it. "All we want to do is create a beautiful, little European Café," he said.

Some locals regard him as a hero, and others as a villain. "The story has changed 55 times already," said Gerald Nicosia, who opposes the plan. The bad blood between Lazzareschi and him steams as hot as a fresh cappuccino.

"I think they don't trust (me)," said Lazzareschi.

The City of Mill Valley owns the Depot building. This is the only public building Mill Valley leases out as a private business.

It hearkens back to the Northwestern Pacific Railroad and is a landmark. "The city is our landlord," said Lazzareschi. We are under strict rules to keep that historically valid."

What remains now is an old building needing upgrades.

Lazzareschi wants to expand the kitchen, upgrade the bathroom, fill some of the bookstore with more tables and clean up the exterior.

Locals worry that after Lazzareschi invests in those changes, they will be priced out.

"The issue is turning a community center into a building for maximum profit," said Nicosia.

"Can a café and community center co-exist?" we asked Lazzareschi.

"Yes! It's all over Italy. This is what all their cafes are," he said.

But this isn't Italy. It's Marin County, where those opposing the change have signed a petition and will ask the Mill Valley City Council to act on it at a meeting on April 2.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscafesbookscommunityprotestwhere you liverestaurantrestaurantsMill Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
Choosing a Travel Agent
Imperfect Produce celebrates 3 years of diverting 'ugly' produce from landfills to plates
More Business
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News