LINKEDIN

LinkedIn unveils list of top startups of 2018

Flowers bloom outside of LinkedIn headquarters on Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Mountain View , Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LinkedIn has released its list of 50 top startups for 2018. The company said it looked at four pillars including: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well the startups pulled talent from LinkedIn.

Several Bay Area companies have made the top list including Lyft, Coinbase, Noodle.ai, Robinhood, Ripple, Aurora and Rubrik.

The top 10 includes:

1) Lyft
2) Halo Top Creamery
3) Coinbase

4) Noodle.ai
5) Bird
6) Robinhood
7) Ripple
8) Glossier

9) Aurora
10) Rubrik

For the complete list, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslinkedintechnologysilicon valleyinternetlyftappSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LINKEDIN
Coolest employee perks at Silicon Valley tech companies
Alleged Russian hacker appears in San Francisco federal court
FBI arrests Russian man accused of hacking into LinkedIn in 2012
Mark Zuckerbeg's Twitter account briefly hijacked
More linkedin
BUSINESS
What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?
Junk removal service moves junk to neighbor's home
Consumer Catch-up: Apple manufacturing fix, American adding free carry-ons
Marissa Mayer proposing Palo Alto facility focused on support for working women
More Business
Top Stories
Man falls to his death in Yosemite National Park
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers evacuations
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Ford recalls 2 million pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
CHP tests ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Show More
Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse
What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Lawmakers postpone hearing into Trump administration hurricane response
SFSU grad, cancer survivor struck, killed by stray bullet in Chicago
More News