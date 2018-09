LinkedIn unveils list of top startups of 2018

LinkedIn has released its list of 50 top startups for 2018 . The company said it looked at four pillars including: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well the startups pulled talent from LinkedIn.Several Bay Area companies have made the top list including Lyft, Coinbase, Noodle.ai, Robinhood, Ripple, Aurora and Rubrik.1) Lyft2) Halo Top Creamery3) Coinbase4) Noodle.ai5) Bird6) Robinhood7) Ripple8) Glossier9) Aurora10) Rubrik