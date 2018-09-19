BUSINESS

Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Brandon Behle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Agribusiness company Monsanto has asked a San Francisco judge to throw out a jury's $289 million award to a former school groundskeeper who said the company's Roundup weed killer left him dying of cancer.

Attorneys for Monsanto said in court documents filed late Tuesday that DeWayne Johnson failed to prove that Roundup or similar herbicides caused his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

RELATED: Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case

They said there was no evidence that Monsanto executives were malicious in marketing Roundup.

A jury last month determined that Roundup contributed to Johnson's cancer, and Monsanto should have provided a label warning of a potential health hazard.

It awarded Johnson $39 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages.

RELATED: Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict

Johnson's lawsuit is among hundreds alleging Roundup caused cancer.

His case was the first one to go to trial.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesslawsuitcancercourt casegardeningcourtpoisonu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Burton's Upper Haight store kicking off series of free, bi-weekly backyard barbecues
Tilray now most valuable pot company in world
McDonald's workers striking to bring awareness to workplace sexual harassment
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses tariffs, iPhone pricing with GMA
More Business
Top Stories
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Show More
'Suspicious circumstance' at Half Moon Bay prompts sheriff's investigation
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Firefighters try to save hose in tug-of-war with firenado
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not 'lovin' it'
Small plane crashes into cars in Ft. Bend Co
More News