Netflix adding commercials?

In attempts to increase revenue, Netflix said they are testing ads inside of Netflix original shows like "Orange is the New Black" or "13 Reasons Why."

Shows that are commercial content like "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" won't be affected.

Netflix said that customers concerned about commercials interrupting shows shouldn't worry, noting they are only testing the ads.
