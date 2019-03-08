Business

CNET expert talks ageism in tech amid news about retreat for 'elder' workers in their 30s

Thirty-something tech workers trying to keep up with younger whippersnappers? That's the reality many are facing in Silicon Valley.

EL PESCADERO, Mexico (KGO) -- A new luxury retreat in Mexico caters to "elder" workers in the tech industry. But this is no retirement resort. It is for people as young as 30 who are facing burnout or need to jumpstart their careers.

The Modern Elder Academy opened in El Pescadero, Mexico in November. People who want to participate have to apply. If they are accepted, they pay $5,000 for tuition, room and board for a one-week session.

The workshops focus on career advancement, wellness and personal growth.

Even though the academy is geared toward tech workers, people in any industry can apply.

Watch the video player above as CNET's Ian Sherr weighs in on ageism in the tech industry.
