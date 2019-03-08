CNET expert talks ageism in tech amid news about retreat for 'elder' workers in their 30s

EL PESCADERO, Mexico (KGO) -- A new luxury retreat in Mexico caters to "elder" workers in the tech industry. But this is no retirement resort. It is for people as young as 30 who are facing burnout or need to jumpstart their careers.
The Modern Elder Academy opened in El Pescadero, Mexico in November. People who want to participate have to apply. If they are accepted, they pay $5,000 for tuition, room and board for a one-week session.
The workshops focus on career advancement, wellness and personal growth.
Even though the academy is geared toward tech workers, people in any industry can apply.
