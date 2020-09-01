'We need to reopen': San Francisco business owners anxiously wait for plans to reopen indoors

"We need to reopen, we need to reopen... I don't know how else to say it," said Omar Nazzal, owner of Old Mission Barber Shop.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
"I think at this point it's an illusion of safety."
Nazzal's shop is nestled in between two restaurants in San Francisco's mission district. There is 11 feet of curbside space that would accommodate two chairs outside his storefront.
"It isn't realistic. I have barbers that are behind on rent...barbers that have family members... kids that they have to feed... including myself," Nazzal said. "It's not realistic."
For Nazzal, it's not realistic nor enough for his barbers to make a living.
VIDEO: SF business owners plea for clearer guidelines after getting green light to reopen
"It's getting out of hand at this point, it's just been a struggle," he said. "We've been borrowing money from family and friends."
Bob Partrite shares the same struggle. He owns four restaurants along Pier 39, including Wipeout and Fog Harbor Fishhouse.
"Each day has been different. And new guidelines change everyday," he said. "We wrote a 150-page manual on how to operate in these times... so yes it's been challenging. But we are ready for the challenge."
Partrite said he's thankful he can at least operate in some capacity, but outdoor dining alone isn't going to cut it.
RELATED: Here's what Gov. Newsom's new 4-tier reopening plan means for the Bay Area
Mayor Breed said she will announce when businesses will get the green light to move indoors Tuesday, but she doesn't want to move too quickly and have to pull back.
"A month ago... it was one of the worse days of my life to have to go out there and tell businesses one thing and then tell them something else. Because I know financially, what that means to their livelihood," Breed said.
But the question now is - how many owners like Nazzal will be able to withstand the wait?
"You put your heart and soul into this, you put your savings, your whole life building up to this moment," he said. "I don't want to have to close my doors."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
