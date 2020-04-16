Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Bay Area small businesses struggle to apply for loans as federal funding runs out

By
MILLBRAE, Calif. (KGO) -- California ranks second in the nation for the highest number of small business loans approved under the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an ABC7 I-Team analysis of SBA data.

Yet, hundreds of thousands of small businesses are still stuck on the waiting list as federal funding runs out.

RELATED: How you can help small businesses during COVID-19 crisis

Two sources confirm to ABC News the roughly $350 billion funding package is expected to be gone by Wednesday night.



Local Bay Area small business owners like Erin Burke are worried they won't be able to wait.

"We're doing everything we can to survive this," said Erin Burke, owner of Millbrae Pancake House. "This is the worst."

Burke has cut 80-percent of her staff amid impacts of COVID-19.



"This is not how we want to end this," Burke said, who tried to apply for a loan under the PPP. "At first it didn't work. The computer was gridlocked, it froze, there was no way in."

Five days later her application was accepted, but her loan still hasn't been approved.

Joe Field, owner of a Concord-based comic book store, is still struggling to even apply.

"In lost sales right now, we're approaching $100,000," said Field.

COVID-19 RENT CRISIS: Woman who lost everything in Tubbs Fire now struggling to keep her business afloat

Seventeen days after first filing for a loan with Wells Fargo, Field has yet to even file his application to be considered.

"They sent an email saying we're not ready to file... wait a few more days," said Field.

Similar situation for Josh Kizler, owner of Kizler Coffee in Pacifica.

Kizler received this message from his bank Wednesday: "We're at the mercy of the SBA when it comes to a timeline."

"I've heard nothing, not one word," said Kizler.

RELATED: San Francisco businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place

ABC7 News spoke with SBA San Francisco District Director Julie Clowes.

"The goal is once the application is approved the goal is to get the funds dispersed in 10 days or less," said Clowes.

"We know the system is overwhelmed. Is that expectation realistic?" ABC7 News Reporter Stephanie Sierra asked.

"We are seeing more wait times, unfortunately we are throwing every available resource we can find at this to move the loans through faster," Clowes said.

Close to 55,000 loans under the PPP have been approved in California totaling more than $20 billion.

California trails behind Texas ranking second in the nation for total approved loans, according to data from April 13.

"We hope we can survive this," said Burke, hoping to make it on that list. "We will fight for this."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniamillbraecoronavirus californiamoneysmall businesscoronavirusloans
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: SF lays out plan to do the most comprehensive contact tracing in the country
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Coronavirus kindness: South Bay organizations team up for drive-thru food distribution
Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
Live coronavirus updates: Two more patients die at Hayward nursing home, bringing death toll to 13
Artist's honey bear murals on San Francisco's shuttered storefronts defaced amid COVID-19
Show More
Coronavirus: SF lays out plan to do the most comprehensive contact tracing in the country
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: LA mayor doesn't see mass events returning to city until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Here's what it's really like being a teacher during the COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News