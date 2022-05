'He was a rock': San Francisco Giants honor Buster Posey's retirement during Saturday's game

A standing ovation as Buster Posey is welcomed onto the field. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nWSwQcecaE — Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) May 7, 2022

EMBED >More News Videos Buster Posey's BP28 foundation focused on childhood cancer research has helped hundreds of thousands if not millions of children.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants honored long time catcher Buster Posey Saturday before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Posey retired after spending over a decade with the organization."I have loved the game my whole life," said Posey following the ceremony. "So I am just really grateful to have been honored this day from teammates from coaches and from fans and family and friends. It was very special."The ceremony featured dozens of former teammates and coaches. Bruce Bochy, Hunter Pence and Matt Cain all shared kind words and past memories from the years they won three World Series titles."I miss the relationships and I miss spending time with the guys," he said. "But on the flip side I get to spend more time with my family."Posey ended his career with a .302 batting average and 158 home runs. The Giants were the only team he played for, which earned a title of fan favorite."He was a rock," said Andrew Smail, a fan who attended the ceremony. "He was what you could build a team around and they did that for 10 years."Posey said being able to represent the organization through memorable moments is something he will always cherish."It didn't take me long to learn how special it was to be a San Francisco Giant," Posey said. "And I did my best to never take that for granted."