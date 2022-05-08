'He was a rock': San Francisco Giants honor Buster Posey's retirement during Saturday's game

"I have loved the game my whole life," said Posey following the ceremony. "So I am just really grateful to have been honored this day from teammates from coaches and from fans and family and friends. It was very special."
A standing ovation as Buster Posey is welcomed onto the field. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/nWSwQcecaE— Ryan Curry (@RyanCurryTV) May 7, 2022
The ceremony featured dozens of former teammates and coaches. Bruce Bochy, Hunter Pence and Matt Cain all shared kind words and past memories from the years they won three World Series titles.
"I miss the relationships and I miss spending time with the guys," he said. "But on the flip side I get to spend more time with my family."
Posey ended his career with a .302 batting average and 158 home runs. The Giants were the only team he played for, which earned a title of fan favorite.
"He was a rock," said Andrew Smail, a fan who attended the ceremony. "He was what you could build a team around and they did that for 10 years."
Posey said being able to represent the organization through memorable moments is something he will always cherish.
"It didn't take me long to learn how special it was to be a San Francisco Giant," Posey said. "And I did my best to never take that for granted."
