San Francisco Giants

'He was a rock': San Francisco Giants honor Buster Posey's retirement during Saturday's game

"He was what you could build a team around and they did that for 10 years"
By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Giants honor Buster Posey's retirement during Saturday's game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants honored long time catcher Buster Posey Saturday before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Posey retired after spending over a decade with the organization.

"I have loved the game my whole life," said Posey following the ceremony. "So I am just really grateful to have been honored this day from teammates from coaches and from fans and family and friends. It was very special."


The ceremony featured dozens of former teammates and coaches. Bruce Bochy, Hunter Pence and Matt Cain all shared kind words and past memories from the years they won three World Series titles.

"I miss the relationships and I miss spending time with the guys," he said. "But on the flip side I get to spend more time with my family."

Posey ended his career with a .302 batting average and 158 home runs. The Giants were the only team he played for, which earned a title of fan favorite.

VIDEO: Millions of children helped by Buster Posey's cancer research foundation
EMBED More News Videos

Buster Posey's BP28 foundation focused on childhood cancer research has helped hundreds of thousands if not millions of children.



"He was a rock," said Andrew Smail, a fan who attended the ceremony. "He was what you could build a team around and they did that for 10 years."

Posey said being able to represent the organization through memorable moments is something he will always cherish.

"It didn't take me long to learn how special it was to be a San Francisco Giant," Posey said. "And I did my best to never take that for granted."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscosan francisco giantsmlbbaseballathletesu.s. & worldsportsretirement
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Yastrzemski HR, Arenado K lift Giants past Cardinals 4-3
Cardinals face the Giants leading series 2-1
Flores slam, 6 RBIs as Giants thump Cards; Posey honored
Giants take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals
TOP STORIES
2 suspected DUI drivers crash into East Bay police vehicles
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
49ers' Steve Young, Ronnie Lott tackle mental health stigma
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Show More
Police use drone to locate, arrest armed man inside Emeryville hotel
NorCal mother ID'd as 1 of 2 victims killed in Marin Co. plane crash
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
More TOP STORIES News