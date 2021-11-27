black friday

Buy Nothing Day: A counteractive movement to consumerism of Black Friday

Originating from Canada, the day is a response to mass consumption and materialism specially represented through Black Friday
EMBED <>More Videos

Buy Nothing Day counteracts consumerism of Black Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the other side of the Black Friday coin, Friday is also Buy Nothing Day.

Originating from Canada, the day is a response to mass consumption and materialism specially represented through Black Friday.

RELATED: RECYCLING & REDUCING RECIDIVISM: San Francisco furniture company believes in second chances

To celebrate Buy Nothing Day, you simply have to do nothing.

Don't buy gifts. Don't buy groceries. Some people even avoid driving or using electronics.

RELATED: The North Face refuses to print oil and gas company jackets

This year, Greenpeace carried the banner on social media, encouraging people not to buy cheap items that won't last and end up in landfills.

See more stories and videos about the environment here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscaliforniachristmas giftmoneygiftsholiday gift guideonline shoppinggrocery storeenvironmentholiday shoppingholidayeconomychristmasshoppingboycottblack friday
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Small Business Saturday gives boost to Bay Area retail economy
Black Friday seemed almost normal: Sales increase 30% from 2020
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News