Coronavirus California

South Bay restaurant $300K in debt as Santa Clara Co. rolls back to purple tier

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- With Santa Clara County falling back into the most restrictive purple tier in the state's reopening blueprint, some businesses are wondering how much longer they'll be able to make it.

"I've been paying income tax, sales tax, property tax every year I haven't been late. Now is the time to help me," said Hassan Azad, Owner of Flames restaurant San Jose.

MAP: Shows which counties can, can't reopen under Newsom's new 4-tier system

Typically business would be booming this time of year given its prime location downtown just a block away from San Jose State University and City Hall, but with no more indoor dining and debt piling up, Azad is pleading for help.

"With the cold weather coming and the rain, all of this stuff. I don't know how I can make it," Azad said.

He shared with ABC7 News one bill for $127,000 from the city trying to recoup past due rent.

RELATED: Bay Area small businesses hit their breaking point as Gov. Newsom issues new lockdown

Azad has borrowed money, but with indoor dining off limits and his 200 person banquet room closed indefinitely, he's wondering how much longer he can tread water.

"They have to investigate and find who needs the real help to stay alive. Perhaps I'm not important," he said.

Thankfully, his core customers are just as loyal as his staff. This morning one person was seated outside on the patio ordering a meal while two more men, construction workers, picked up a takeout order.

RELATED: Coronavirus Live Updates: Bay Area counties to close indoor dining amid case surge

"Good food, good customer service. It's like family," said Mateen Ziyad.

"(We have to) figure out something to support all the restaurants downtown to try and keep everyone open. If that means we have to put tents up out here with canopies with everything to make it easier that's what we have to do to help them," he said.

Azad is hoping help is on the way from the city, county, or state. But as a man who immigrated to the states with just a few dollars and a dream, he said he's ready to keep fighting until he can't any longer.

"I'm a fighter I just keep going and keep piling up my debts. I never fail and I don't expect to fail at all," he said.

RELATED: Bay Area dealerships closing as COVID-19 strikes used cars sales

Azad owns two other restaurants, one in South San Jose and the other in Campbell.

He said he is close to breaking even at the two other locations.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josebuilding a better bay areabusinesscoronavirus californiacoronavirus pandemicrestaurantsrestaurantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Bay Area doctors prepare for hospital surge amid COVID-19 spike
COVID-19 updates: Families urged to get tested before Thanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Storm to soak North Bay, before rain moves into South Bay
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Rain then showers today, more showers tomorrow
Small businesses hit breaking point as Newsom issues new lockdown
Here's what move into purple tier means for school districts
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Facebook, Twitter CEOs pressed by Senate on election handling
More TOP STORIES News