CA fire season officially in full swing as 2 grass fires break out in Bay Area

Cal Fire fought a grass fire in San Ramon from the sky - dropping retardant and buckets of water, as quickly as possible.The fire was moving dangerously close to Tammi Nielsen's home."It was coming so fast, I so I went to the neighbors they had some little kids and just told them to get in the car and get out."Though evacuations weren't necessary - people were scared.This is the third fire in this same open space, during the same time of year, in a decade.But having enough defensible space, plenty of personnel on hand, and the weather helped.Battalion Chief Dan McNamara from San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District said, "Weather was on our side today another couple of days this could have been a different story."Temperatures will rise to triple digits in some areas in the coming days.But there is also a general sense of anxiety for many living in the Bay Area.In Greenbrae, on Vista Grande, a small two-acre fire forced evacuations for a short time.Cyrus Alavi was evacuated and said, "It made me feel scared about our house burning down similar to the Santa Rosa fire I don't anything tragic like that to happen."As of Monday, Cal Fire upped and maxed out staffing levels statewide.