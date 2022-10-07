Gov. Newsom calls for special legislative session to address rising gas prices

Gas prices are on the rise again nationally and California's prices are rising faster than anyone else. Political finger-pointing could be why.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he is calling for a special legislative session this December to hold "greedy" oil companies accountable amid rising gas prices.

The governor's office tweeted the special session will take place Dec. 5.

Newsom also took to Twitter saying it's "time to enact a windfall profits tax directly on oil companies that are ripping you off at the pump."

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) released a statement Friday afternoon in response to Gov. Newsom's annoouncement.

"The Governor had an opportunity to call a special session to suspend the gas tax and give California drivers immediate relief at the pump," Kiley said. "Instead he chose to bring the Legislature back this December to raise taxes and increase costs on consumers who are already paying the highest gas prices in the nation. Parody and reality have become indistinguishable."

California now sits at $6.425 for an average gallon according to AAA, nearly a full dollar higher than our neighbors to the north in Washington and Oregon.

The video above is from a previous story.