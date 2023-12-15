Bay Area airport worker wins $20M from scratcher he bought on lunch break

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area airport worker is now $20 million richer after purchasing a winning scratcher at a Hayward liquor store on his lunch break, according to lottery officials.
Durwin Hickman who is a skycap at a local airport bought the winning scratcher earlier this year at L & M Liquor in Hayward.
Hickman told lottery officials that he has big plans with his winnings.
"My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house," Hickman shared.
The lucky store also gets a bonus of $100,000 for selling the scratcher.
