Cab driver saves Vietnam veteran in Northern California from bank deposit scam

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Northern California cab driver is being called a hero for helping save an 82-year-old veteran from becoming the victim of a costly scam.Cab driver Joel Carstens got a call to pick up veteran Bill Miller from his home. When Miller got in the car, he showed Carstens $8,000 in cash that he said he needed to deposit.The scam artists had set up the cab ride, counting on Carstens to deliver Miller to a bank he'd never gone to before, to make a deposit in an account that he never set up.They had promised Miller millions of dollars and a Mercedes if he made the deposit.However, Carstens recognized the scam and put a stop to it.Miller and witnesses at the bank praised the driver and shook his hand for being a hero.Fortunately, the Vietnam veteran's hard-earned savings were preserved by a conscientious cab driver.