UFC champ Cain Velasquez thanks fans for support in 1st statement since San Jose shooting arrest

The 39-year-old is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man accused of molesting one of his relatives in March.
By
UFC champ Cain Velasquez set to enter plea in SJ shooting case

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is expected to enter a plea in a San Jose courtroom Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Velasquez chased the man for 11 miles in South San Jose.

Velasquez faces 10 counts that could carry more than 20 years of jail time if he is convicted.

Court documents say former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attempted to murder a man recently arrested for allegedly molesting a close relative of his.



The man accused of the molestation, Harry Eugene Goularte, is also facing criminal charges.

Velasquez tweeted a statement Tuesday addressing the shooting incident:

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me."



