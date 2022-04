UFC champ Cain Velasquez thanks fans for support in 1st statement since San Jose shooting arrest

EMBED >More News Videos Court documents say former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attempted to murder a man recently arrested for allegedly molesting a close relative of his.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez is expected to enter a plea in a San Jose courtroom Tuesday morning.The 39-year-old is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man accused of molesting one of his relatives in March.Prosecutors say Velasquez chased the man for 11 miles in South San Jose.Velasquez faces 10 counts that could carry more than 20 years of jail time if he is convicted.The man accused of the molestation, Harry Eugene Goularte, is also facing criminal charges.Velasquez tweeted a statement Tuesday addressing the shooting incident: