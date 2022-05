WATCH LIVE: Annie the Falcon's chicks hatching atop UC Berkeley Campanile

Pip Pip Hooray! We have our first pip sighting as the chicks are starting to hatch. The pip is the first hole in the egg made by the chick, allowing it to breath outside air for the first time. From pipping to fully hatching takes ~24 hours. pic.twitter.com/KGo4RAdHtC — CalFalconCam (@CalFalconCam) May 5, 2022

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Annie the Falcon is officially a new mom. The first of three peregrine falcon chicks hatched Thursday morning atop the Campanile at UC Berkeley.Watch the video in the player above for a live look at the nest.The first hatched around 6:14 a.m. Many live stream viewers noticed Annie eating bits of its eggshell. Experts say this is so she can regain some of the calcium she lost.Several major developments have happened in recent months in Annie's life.Her longtime mate, Grinnell, was found deceased in late March. He was apparently hit by a car, according to the Cal Falcon's research team.They lived together atop U.C. Berkeley's tower since 2016.Then, you may recall she had a new "bird boyfriend" who swooped in just hours after the death of her of Grinnell So, Annie's new "boyfriend" needed a new name and after public voting, it was narrowed down to nine finalists: Archie, Morgan, Alden, Ed, Lou, Takaki, Calvin, Savio and Ned.All of the names had a connection to U.C. Berkeley's history.Fans voted and Alden was the chosen name.But Annie had other things going in her life. Before Grinnell's death and having "Alden" as a new boyfriend, she went missing for a while back in February before returning to her nest.Now, her chicks are hatching.