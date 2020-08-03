Sites Fire: Vegetation fire burns 540 acres in Colusa County, 40% contained

COLUSA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations and road closures are still in effect as firefighters continue to battle a vegetation fire that is burning 540 acres in Colusa County.



CAL FIRE first reported the fire on Sunday around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road. On Sunday evening, the Sites Fire scorched 1,000 acres and by Monday afternoon, officials say the fire has been 40% contained.

Crews made great progress overnight working on containment lines and CAL FIRE says firefighters will continue to strengthen the control lines.



Evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County and officials say 12 structures are threatened.

Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area and the following roads are closed.

  • Sites Lodoga Road / Lodoga Stonyford Road

  • Sites Lodoga Road to the community of Sites




