Sites Fire: Vegetation fire burns 540 acres in Colusa County, 40% contained

#SitesFire- CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga rd, Lake County. If traveling in the area use caution. No evacuations issued at this time. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/PuMOVumTHD — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 2, 2020

COLUSA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- Mandatory evacuations and road closures are still in effect as firefighters continue to battle a vegetation fire that is burning 540 acres in Colusa County.CAL FIRE first reported the fire on Sunday around 5 p.m. near the 3000 block of Sites Lodoga Road. On Sunday evening, the Sites Fire scorched 1,000 acres and by Monday afternoon, officials say the fire has been 40% contained.Crews made great progress overnight working on containment lines and CAL FIRE says firefighters will continue to strengthen the control lines.Evacuations are underway from 3308 Sites Lodoga Road and Squaw Creek Road in Colusa County and officials say 12 structures are threatened.Officials warn to use caution if traveling in the area and the following roads are closed.