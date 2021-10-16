Estrada Fire: Prescribed burn jumps containment line, grows to 150 acres in Santa Cruz Co.

Crews battling 40-acre fire in Santa Cruz Co.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KGO) -- Fire crews are battling a fire that has grown to 150 acres in Santa Cruz County.

The Estrada Fire is burning between Watsonville and Morgan Hill, CAL FIRE says. It is zero percent contained.



Officials have issued evacuation warnings and orders.



Friday night CAL FIRE confirmed that the Estrada Fire is a result of a prescribed burn getting out of control.

Two evacuation centers have been set up.

The Red Cross:
Corralitos Community Center at 35 Browns Valley Rd, Corralitos, CA 95076.



Corralitos Community Church at 26 Browns Valley Rd, Corralitos, CA 95076.



