Estrada Fire: Prescribed burn jumps containment line, grows to 150 acres in Santa Cruz Co.

UPDATE: The #EstradaFire is the result of the Estrada Ranch Prescribed Fire. The #EstradaFire is estimated to be 150 acres. #CaWx @sccounty — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

EVACUATIONS: The @SantaCruzSO1 is evacuating zones PAJ-E001, PAJ-E002, PAJ-E003, PAJ-E007, all in Pajaro area. CRZ-E046 (Summit area) under an Evacuation Warning ⚠️ be prepared to leave. This fire is 40 acres. We have multiple crews and equipment on scene, more coming. @zonehaven — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

Red Cross is establishing an evacuation center at Corralitos Community Center. https://t.co/WJDcffmyR6 — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) October 16, 2021

An evacuation center has been established at Corralitos Community Church, 26 Browns Valley Rd. If evacuees need assistance with evacuation or other issues, including requesting animal evac, please call 831-454-2181. — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) October 16, 2021

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KGO) -- Fire crews are battling a fire that has grown to 150 acres in Santa Cruz County.The Estrada Fire is burning between Watsonville and Morgan Hill, CAL FIRE says. It is zero percent contained.Officials have issued evacuation warnings and orders.Friday night CAL FIRE confirmed that the Estrada Fire is a result of a prescribed burn getting out of control.Two evacuation centers have been set up.The Red Cross:Corralitos Community Center at 35 Browns Valley Rd, Corralitos, CA 95076.Corralitos Community Church at 26 Browns Valley Rd, Corralitos, CA 95076.