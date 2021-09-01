SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Caldor Fire continues to threaten homes and businesses in the Tahoe area. Evacuations are taking place and community members need aid. If you would like to help, we have gathered a list of vetted resources you can use to give support or get support.
NATIONAL RESOURCES:
Red Cross
You can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by the Caldor Fire. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this and other disasters and will provide people and communities affected by this wildfire with food, shelter, relief supplies, recovery planning support, and other assistance.
California Fire Foundation
The California Fire Foundation's Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program brings immediate, short-term relief to victims of fire and other natural disasters throughout California.
Salvation Army Wildfire Relief
The Salvation Army is helping to provide meals and other resources to those impacted by the Caldor Fire.
LOCAL RESOURCES:
El Dorado Community Foundation
The Caldor Fire Fund has been established to support the families impacted by this fire, and your entire donation will go to support those families.
to donate go here.
To find out how to apply for aid, go here.
Amador Community Foundation
The Amador Community Foundation is providing support and valuable resources to impacted communities. As well as providing donations to ACART for large animal care for those impacted by the fire with livestock.
Tahoe Coalition of the Homeless
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless has partnered with South Lake Tahoe Police to support evacuations of the city's unhoused community.
Hands 4 Hope
The El Dorado Community Foundation and Hands4Hope - Youth Making A Difference are partnering to connect fire victims with needed services.
Resources to help Tahoe communities impacted by Caldor Fire
