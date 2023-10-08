CA becomes first state to ban 4 chemicals used in popular candies, other foods & drinks

California is now the first state to ban four chemicals used in well-known candies and other foods and drinks because of their link to certain health problems.

The Golden State is becoming a little less sweet.

California on Saturday became the first state to ban four chemicals used in well-known candies and other foods and drinks because of their link to certain health problems - including cancer.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law banning the red dye No. 3 chemical used as food coloring for products like Peeps, the marshmallow treat most associated with Easter. The chemical has been linked to cancer and has been banned from makeup for more than 30 years.

The law also bans brominated vegetable oil, which is used in some store brand sodas, and potassium bromate and propylparaben, two chemicals used in baked goods.

Newsom said in a signing statement that the additives addressed in the bill are already banned in various other countries. All four chemicals are already banned in foods in the European Union.

"Signing this into law is a positive step forward on these four food additives until the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reviews and establishes national updated safety levels for these additives," Newsom's statement said.

Just Born Inc., the company that makes Peeps, has said it has been looking for other dye options for its products.

The bill was authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, a Democrat from Los Angeles.

"The Governor's signature today represents a huge step forward in our effort to protect children and families in California from dangerous and toxic chemicals in our food supply," Gabriel said in a statement Saturday.

The law doesn't take effect until 2027, which Newsom said should give companies plenty of time to adapt to the new rules.

Newsom took other legislative actions over the weekend, including a veto on a bill that would have decriminalized the possession and personal use of several hallucinogens, including psychedelic mushrooms.

In a statement, the governor said that more research needs to be done before the state decriminalizes so-called "magic mushrooms."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.